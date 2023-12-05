Sign up
Photo 983
Mr. Penguin
Starting to get out the Christmas decorations. The girls always get a kick out of this guy.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Views
1
Album
2020-2023
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th December 2023 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
