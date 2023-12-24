Previous
Balderdash by beckyk365
Photo 997

Balderdash

Ben, Julie and Joey arrived around today around 4:00. After grilled chicken, shrimp, rice and salad, we played Balderdash. It’s a board game that can get very silly so we love it of course. Andy and family get here by tomorrow lunch.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise