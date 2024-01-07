Previous
Tipsy Tree by beckyk365
Photo 1005

Tipsy Tree

I guess the Christmas tree is trying to tell me something, like “Take Me Down!” Al straightened it and we’re as good as new. Not quite ready for that job.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise