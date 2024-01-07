Sign up
Photo 1005
Tipsy Tree
I guess the Christmas tree is trying to tell me something, like “Take Me Down!” Al straightened it and we’re as good as new. Not quite ready for that job.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
