Undecorating by beckyk365
Photo 1009

Undecorating

Time to take the tree down. Never a fun job but it’s got to be done. I go back-and-forth between this and my latest puzzle, and while it drags out the job at hand, at least it’s more interesting.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
