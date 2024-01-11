Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1009
Undecorating
Time to take the tree down. Never a fun job but it’s got to be done. I go back-and-forth between this and my latest puzzle, and while it drags out the job at hand, at least it’s more interesting.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2374
photos
18
followers
33
following
277% complete
View this month »
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
10th January 2024 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close