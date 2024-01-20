Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1017
Birdie Spa
Certainly not the best photo, but every time I got close to the window they flew away. The birds are enjoying the heated birdbath. At 18°it's mighty chilly here.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2379
photos
18
followers
33
following
278% complete
View this month »
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
20th January 2024 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close