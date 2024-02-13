Previous
Next
Filling in February by beckyk365
Photo 1022

Filling in February

Way back on the 13th we had snow. Probably the most we had so far this season. Seems so long ago!
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise