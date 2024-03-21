Previous
Next
Green 3 by beckyk365
Photo 1045

Green 3

I started new seed pods in my Aerogarden. We have dill, basil, mint and parsley. I also started some thyme and Thai basil, but they’re not doing so well.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Steve Chappell ace
Nice!
March 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise