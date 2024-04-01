Previous
Shopping by beckyk365
Photo 1052

Shopping

As much as I dislike clothes shopping, I did break down and go shopping for our upcoming to Florida. We’re going to Marco Island to visit our friend Kris who has a vacation home there.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise