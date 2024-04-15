Previous
Longwood Gardens by beckyk365
Longwood Gardens

Longwood is one of our very favorite places to go. Since I’ve retired, we’ve gone twice. Once at Christmas and again for the beginning of their spring season. Tulips are the star of the show but they have many other varieties of flowers as well.
Dorothy ace
It certainly is one of the most beautiful gardens anywhere. I loved visiting at Christmas too.
April 17th, 2024  
