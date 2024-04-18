Sign up
Previous
Photo 1064
View out Joey’s (or Ellie’s) Window
The colors drew me to the window but I couldn’t get the screens up. So I just went with it. I kinda liked the somewhat abstract quality of it.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
2
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th April 2024 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
dogwood
,
redbud
Annie-Sue
ace
This is rather like some of the effects you get in Photoshop!
April 18th, 2024
Barb
ace
I like it, too, Becky Jo! 👍😊
April 18th, 2024
