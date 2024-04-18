Previous
View out Joey’s (or Ellie’s) Window by beckyk365
View out Joey’s (or Ellie’s) Window

The colors drew me to the window but I couldn’t get the screens up. So I just went with it. I kinda liked the somewhat abstract quality of it.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Annie-Sue ace
This is rather like some of the effects you get in Photoshop!
April 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
I like it, too, Becky Jo! 👍😊
April 18th, 2024  
