Previous
Solomon’s Seal by beckyk365
Photo 1069

Solomon’s Seal

These are located in the part of the yard with the white bleeding hearts and the Virginia blue bells. The leaves are a very striking green and white, but it’s way too sunny to get a good photo right now.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise