Buzz by beckyk365
Photo 1072

Buzz

This is from yesterday. For some reason, the bumblebee bees really loved this bright magenta Azalea. There were a ton of them buzzing around. I don’t blame them, I loved it too!
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
narayani ace
It’s stunning!
April 26th, 2024  
