Photo 1072
Buzz
This is from yesterday. For some reason, the bumblebee bees really loved this bright magenta Azalea. There were a ton of them buzzing around. I don’t blame them, I loved it too!
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
1
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
2434
photos
20
followers
33
following
293% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th April 2024 1:31pm
narayani
ace
It’s stunning!
April 26th, 2024
