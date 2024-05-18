Previous
Pre-class Sillies by beckyk365
Photo 1082

Pre-class Sillies

We spent a couple days with the girls over the weekend. Saturday morning is dance class and I love to go along to watch. Having boys who were into sports, I never had the chance to experience the whole dance thing before.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise