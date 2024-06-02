Sign up
Photo 1097
Hungry
Every year a robin builds a nest on top of one of Al's ladders hanging on the shed. Hopefully he won't need it for a while.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
2
1
Barb
ace
What a beautiful moment to capture, Becky Jo! Totally awesome!
June 4th, 2024
BeckyJo
ace
@bjywamer
thank you!
June 4th, 2024
