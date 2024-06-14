Sign up
Photo 1105
Pink
I’m really happy with this hydrangea this year. Must have been the wet spring or maybe the tree thinning we did last fall. surprisingly, it came from the same mother plant as the hydrangea posted yesterday.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
