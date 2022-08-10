Previous
Next
Dream kid by bellasmom
Photo 470

Dream kid

Long before my daughter even met her boyfriend who became fiancé than hubby and father of my grandson; I had a dream about this kiddo! So surreal one day when I put him in blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt like in my dream.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 4 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise