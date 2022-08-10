Sign up
Dream kid
Long before my daughter even met her boyfriend who became fiancé than hubby and father of my grandson; I had a dream about this kiddo! So surreal one day when I put him in blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt like in my dream.
