Missing talent by bellasmom
Photo 474

Missing talent

Our Praise Team at church today was missing our pianist, who was out of town. The 2 guitar players stepped it up so their instruments were more lively than usual. All the songs sounded great!
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Dina Rich

@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 4 and live in Texas.
