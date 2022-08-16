Sign up
Photo 476
Comfortable
This girl takes up the whole couch! Weird she’s the only one of our dogs that won’t look at me when I take her picture.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
0
0
Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 4 and live in Texas.
658
photos
11
followers
31
following
Tags
comfort
,
aug22words
