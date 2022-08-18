Sign up
Photo 478
Swaggy Snow Success
A sweet friend from our church is running a successful snow cone business and she just turned 18 yesterday! Her social media name is ‘Lil Swag Money. Many years ago she picked the name Swaggy Snow!
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Dina Rich
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 4 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
Tags
success
,
aug22words
