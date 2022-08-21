Previous
Candy Bar Poo! by bellasmom
Photo 481

Candy Bar Poo!

Funniest shower game. Smell, touch and taste if you choose to determine which candy bar the poo is!
Dina Rich

@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 4 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
