Previous
Next
Burning sunset by bellasmom
Photo 664

Burning sunset

I live the distance of 2 acres from the fenceline where I took this photo. I could see a golden glow in my kitchen that got my attention, went to investigate and saw this beautiful sunset.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise