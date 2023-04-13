Sign up
Photo 716
Aggie ring!
My eldest granddaughter got her Texas A & M class ring! We are so proud of her!
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
0
0
Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
