All eyes on me!
Day 41 - These rather unusual looking ducks swam over to me or rather were blown over to me in the hope I was going to feed them!
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Very bright eyes!
February 10th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely shot. I do like that blue bill.
February 10th, 2020
