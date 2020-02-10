Previous
All eyes on me! by bigmxx
Photo 1135

All eyes on me!

Day 41 - These rather unusual looking ducks swam over to me or rather were blown over to me in the hope I was going to feed them!
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
310% complete

Lesley Aldridge ace
Very bright eyes!
February 10th, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely shot. I do like that blue bill.
February 10th, 2020  
