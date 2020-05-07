Previous
All alone! by bigmxx
Photo 1222

All alone!

Day 128 - I spotted this little Periwinkle (I think that's what it is) growing all on it's own among the leaves, it looked beautiful against the brown of the leaves!
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
