Photo 2405
Spooky - the grass is alive!
Day 215 - I looked out into the garden and the grass was moving - it was the flying ants emerging, there was strange stripy ones, yellow ant looking one and the usual black ones!
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how fantastic to see nature surviving!
August 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I have also noticed quite a few flying ant around too ! Not my favourite insects!!!!!
August 3rd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Oh my goodness, maybe an ant's nest?
August 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool! Hope they don't bite or sting.
August 3rd, 2023
