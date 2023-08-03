Previous
Spooky - the grass is alive! by bigmxx
Photo 2405

Spooky - the grass is alive!

Day 215 - I looked out into the garden and the grass was moving - it was the flying ants emerging, there was strange stripy ones, yellow ant looking one and the usual black ones!
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how fantastic to see nature surviving!
August 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I have also noticed quite a few flying ant around too ! Not my favourite insects!!!!!
August 3rd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh my goodness, maybe an ant's nest?
August 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool! Hope they don't bite or sting.
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise