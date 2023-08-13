Sign up
Previous
Photo 547
Reflections after a heavy shower of rain……
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
12th August 2023 2:16pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
August 13th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
A great shot! I also like the symmetries of the paving stone pattern!
August 13th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Great photo, lots to see in it.
August 13th, 2023
