Reflections after a heavy shower of rain…… by billdavidson
Reflections after a heavy shower of rain……

13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
August 13th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
A great shot! I also like the symmetries of the paving stone pattern!
August 13th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Great photo, lots to see in it.
August 13th, 2023  
