Birthday meal.
A celebratory birthday meal with Sandra’s sons, Craig and Fraser, and Craig’s partner, Lynne. Before the meal we had a lovely walk along the West Sands in St Andrews.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Bill Davidson
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
December 22nd, 2023
