Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 682
A tender moment…..
A tender exchange between my son, Michael, and his daughter, Stella, whom he delivered under the stars by the roadside, just over a year ago.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
682
photos
45
followers
44
following
186% complete
View this month »
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th December 2023 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very precious
December 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close