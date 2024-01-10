Previous
Gathering clouds over the Firth of Forth. by billdavidson
Photo 697

Gathering clouds over the Firth of Forth.

Taken from Fife with Berwick Law on the horizon.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very enchanting photograph
January 10th, 2024  
