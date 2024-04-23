Previous
Looking along the East Sands in St Andrews. by billdavidson
Photo 801

Looking along the East Sands in St Andrews.

23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Dorothy
Great POV. Looks like a very gloomy view!
April 23rd, 2024  
Jeremy Cross
Lovely scene
April 23rd, 2024  
Beverley
It’s got an atmospheric wonderment…. Lovely
April 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
April 23rd, 2024  
