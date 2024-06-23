Previous
Morning sky from my bedroom window…. by billdavidson
Morning sky from my bedroom window….

23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Renee Salamon ace
This looks like Hobbit territory - fabulous lush green
June 23rd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Spectacular view and the clouds are amazing
June 23rd, 2024  
vaidas ace
I love the view below the sky.
June 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Such an enchanting beautiful garden, spectacular views.. it feels like a harmonious & happy place to be. Enjoy…

June 23rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Love the pathway that leads my eye right into the photo!
June 23rd, 2024  
