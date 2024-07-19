Previous
The Queensferry Crossing…… by billdavidson
Photo 888

The Queensferry Crossing……

19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely angle of attack
July 19th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow, perfect spot to get the whole bridge in. Fav
July 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a great combination of elements!
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise