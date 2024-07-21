Sign up
Previous
Photo 890
And the view to the back……
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
2
1
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a beautiful scene
July 21st, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
What a beautiful garden, lovely how the stepping stones lead you to the hills.
July 21st, 2024
