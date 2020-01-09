Previous
Taking Time Out by billyboy
Photo 734

Taking Time Out

This Lego set has over 4000 pieces. Taking my time but will post final result when completed. 2021 perhaps!! 😀😀.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
