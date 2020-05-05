Previous
Back Again by billyboy
Photo 851

Back Again

A tree right outside of my window. just a few weeks ago this looked like a bunch of sticks.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
233% complete

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful light on these blooms
May 5th, 2020  
