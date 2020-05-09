Sign up
Photo 855
All Flat
Having hosed down the bike and deciding to go for a spin, I discovered I had a flat tyre. Ok, easy to fix but found that the patch adhesive had completely dried up and my local bike shop will not open until Monday 😞😞.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
0
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
