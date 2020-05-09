Previous
All Flat by billyboy
Photo 855

All Flat

Having hosed down the bike and deciding to go for a spin, I discovered I had a flat tyre. Ok, easy to fix but found that the patch adhesive had completely dried up and my local bike shop will not open until Monday 😞😞.
9th May 2020

BillyBoy

