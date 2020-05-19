Previous
The Alien by billyboy
The Alien

Never thought I'd get to the day when I could switch on the oscillating fan in my study. 24 degrees Celcius today and it is reported to be at 27 degrees tomorrow 👍👍.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
