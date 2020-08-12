Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 950
Anderson Shelter
Discovered this at the bottom of a neighbour's garden. These shelters were first designed in 1938 and were used to protect people from air raids during World War II.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
950
photos
26
followers
42
following
260% complete
View this month »
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
12th August 2020 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close