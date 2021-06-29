Previous
Next
Steady Hands by billyboy
Photo 1271

Steady Hands

Pleased that it came out in focus as this was a hand-held macro shot.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

BillyBoy

ace
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Well done!
June 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise