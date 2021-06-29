Sign up
Photo 1271
Steady Hands
Pleased that it came out in focus as this was a hand-held macro shot.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
BillyBoy
ace
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1271
photos
27
followers
43
following
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
Jacqueline
ace
Well done!
June 29th, 2021
