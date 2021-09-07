Sign up
Photo 1341
Smack Boys Building
No, this is not the home for boys who have been smacked :-).
It was opened by a vicar saw the need for spiritual guidance and physical help for the men and boys who made up the crews of the sailing smacks that fished out of Ramsgate.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
1
0
BillyBoy
ace
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1341
photos
27
followers
43
following
367% complete
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
27th August 2021 5:29pm
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent find.
September 7th, 2021
