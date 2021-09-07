Previous
Smack Boys Building by billyboy
Smack Boys Building

No, this is not the home for boys who have been smacked :-).

It was opened by a vicar saw the need for spiritual guidance and physical help for the men and boys who made up the crews of the sailing smacks that fished out of Ramsgate.
Boxplayer ace
Excellent find.
September 7th, 2021  
