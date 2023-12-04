Previous
High Altar by billyboy
Photo 1632

High Altar

Taken in Chichester Cathedral. This tapestry, by artist John Piper was installed in 1966 to replace the dreary backdrop to the altar. Further details can be found at https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/visiting-us/cathedral-plan/delve-deeper-high-altar-john-piper-tapestry
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

BillyBoy

@billyboy
