Old Post Box by billyboy
Photo 1676

Old Post Box

Spotted this in south London. Unfortunately, there was no date information on the box.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Olwynne
Great find. It looks like it was originally the usual postbox red colour. Was it still in use?
February 3rd, 2024  
