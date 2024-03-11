Sign up
Photo 1713
Domed Roof
The domed roof of the entrance hall at Eltham Palace, south London. It is around 7 metres in diameter and features hundreds of light concentrating glass bricks.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
1
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Olwynne
Lovely capture
March 11th, 2024
