Cloutie Tree by billyboy
Photo 1719

Cloutie Tree

For thousands of years people have
tied scraps of fabric to trees that grow
near sacred wells or springs. In the
British Isles they are sometimes called
cloutie wells. Each piece of fabric
represents a wish or a thank you.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
