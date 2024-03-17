Sign up
Previous
Photo 1719
Cloutie Tree
For thousands of years people have
tied scraps of fabric to trees that grow
near sacred wells or springs. In the
British Isles they are sometimes called
cloutie wells. Each piece of fabric
represents a wish or a thank you.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
