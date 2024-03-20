Previous
The Atrium by billyboy
Photo 1722

The Atrium

The reception area of the St David's hotel in Cardiff Bay. On first walking in, the area is quite a sight.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
471% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Olwynne
Wow! That certainly makes an impression. Beautiful
March 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome patterns
March 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise