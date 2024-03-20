Sign up
Previous
Photo 1722
The Atrium
The reception area of the St David's hotel in Cardiff Bay. On first walking in, the area is quite a sight.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
2
1
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1722
photos
20
followers
31
following
471% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd February 2024 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Olwynne
Wow! That certainly makes an impression. Beautiful
March 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome patterns
March 20th, 2024
