Previous
Altolusso by billyboy
Photo 1728

Altolusso

Altolusso (meaning "high luxury" in Italian) is an apartment building in Cardiff, Wales. It is the old front that drew my attention, and it is remains of the former New College that once stood on the site.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise