Jonggy (Mah-Jongg) was a pet lemur owned by Virginia (Ginie) and Stephen Courtauld who lived in Eltham Palace during the 1930s.



Jonggy's quarters were designed for him with creature comforts - including heating - built in, and were hand-painted with a Madagascan rainforest scene. Jonggy could leave via a bamboo ladder to roam the house.