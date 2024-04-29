Previous
Hampton Court Gardens by billyboy
Photo 1762

Hampton Court Gardens

These were part of the Hampton Court Tulip Festival which coincided with their free garden entry at selected weekends. It was really good.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
482% complete

gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
April 29th, 2024  
