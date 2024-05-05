Previous
Beyond Repair by billyboy
Beyond Repair

Spotted this in east London.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
John Falconer ace
Great shot and Well spotted. It is probably heritage listed now.
May 5th, 2024  
