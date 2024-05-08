Previous
Not Bothered by billyboy
Photo 1771

Not Bothered

After all of the other birds had scattered, the crow landed for its share of food and didn't seem too bothered by the cat.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
